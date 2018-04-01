President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend Easter greetings

Easter, also called Pascha (Greek, Latin), is one of the most important days for Christians all over the world



President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings to people at home and abroad, and hoped that the festival would motivate for bringing in a positive difference to the society. "Greetings to fellow citizens, especially to the Christian community in India and abroad, on Easter. The sacred day of the resurrection of Lord Jesus, brings joy and equanimity to our hearts. May the message of Christ promote fraternity in our shared society," Kovind tweeted.

Modi also wished on the occasion through his Twitter account saying, "Happy Easter!". "I hope this special day strengthens the bonds of unity, peace and brotherhood. May the noble thoughts and ideals of Lord Christ motivate people to serve and bring a positive difference to society," Modi tweeted.

Easter, also called Pascha (Greek, Latin), is one of the most important days for Christians all over the world. It marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday.

