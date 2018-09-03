President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on Janmashtami

national

The Prime Minister also tweeted: "Janmashtami greetings to everyone." The birthday of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami with great gusto across the country every year

Narendra Modi with Ram Nath Kovind. File Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion...The teachings of Lord Krishna have a universal message -- Nishkam Karma. "May this festival inspire us to follow the path of virtue and righteousness in thought, word and deed," the President tweeted.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The teachings of Lord Krishna have a universal message - Nishkam Karma. May this festival inspire us to follow the path of virtue and righteousness in thought, word and deed #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2018

The Prime Minister also tweeted: "Janmashtami greetings to everyone." The birthday of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami with great gusto across the country every year.

Janmashtami greetings to everyone.



à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤£ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¤®à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤£! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever