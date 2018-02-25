President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi mourn Sridevi's death

Sridevi, 54, was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Pic/AFP

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the death of veteran actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as 'Moondram Pirai', 'Lamhe' and 'English Vinglish' remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates," the President tweeted.

Modi also took to Twitter, saying: "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace."

Sridevi, 54, was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi has known for her performance is some of the iconic films like "Mr India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "Chaalbaaz", "Chandni" among many others. The Padma Shri recipient was last seen in "Mom" in 2017. In 2013, she was given Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.

