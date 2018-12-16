President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi remember soldiers killed in 1971 war

national

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who lost their lives during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In particular, we pay tributes to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort," the President tweeted.

Paying homage, the Prime Minister said in a tweet: "We remember the indomitable spirit of the brave soldiers who fought in 1971. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured our country is safe. Their service will always inspire every Indian."

Also on the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with service chiefs laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in remembrance. Amar Jawan Jyoti is a memorial constructed after the war to commemorate the fallen soldiers. In a tweet, Sitharaman said: "Interacted with veterans, purva sainik who had come to pay respects at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Welcomed them to the Defence Minister of India office for an interaction."

Every December 16, Vijay Diwas marks the military victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 war -- the war for the Independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan. The end of the war resulted in unilateral and unconditional surrender of Pakistani Army.

"December 16, 1971, one of the shortest wars (13 days), one of the biggest surrenders. We pay tribute to the valour of Indian Military and Mukti Jodhas, who made this historic military victory possible," Defence Spokesperson tweeted.

