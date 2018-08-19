President Ram Nath Kovind praises Keralites' resilience during floods

national

Around 370 people have been reported killed and thousands displaced in the floods -- the worst since 1924

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has praised the resilience shown by the people of Kerala while battling an unprecedented flood crisis.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kovind made the comment while speaking to him over telephone and inquiring about rescue efforts. Around 370 people have been reported killed and thousands displaced in the floods -- the worst since 1924.

