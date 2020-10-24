President Ram Nath Kovind's Dussehra wish for protection from Corona

While greeting citizens on the eve of Dussehra, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday wished for their protection from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic Covid-19.

In his message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad.

"This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil."

This festival is also associated with the life and values of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. His life is a shining example of morality and righteousness.

"May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to our countrymen," the President extends his message.

After dipping below 47,000 four days back, a spike in daily fresh corona cases has once again been recorded on Saturday with a total of 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's total tally to 78,14,682, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

