President Ram Nath Kovind shares video of jog on Diu beach, urges people to stay fit

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory of Diu, visited the Ghoghla beach on Sunday and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort. On Monday, the 75-year-old President shared a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach.

Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning.



As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy.



May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/dcQjZxB4Xk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 28, 2020

The video, posted on the official Twitter handle of the President of India, urged people across the country to lead a healthy lifestyle. "Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning," the President tweeted.

In the video, the President can be seen jogging on the serene beaches of Diu. "As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives," the Rashtrapati Bhavan captioned the tweet.

As per an official release, the President was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the "Blue Flag" certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education.

Besides visiting the beach, President Kovind inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news