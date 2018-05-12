President Ram Nath Kovind to go on two-day visit to Jaipur and Ajmer

He will arrive at Jaipur at 12.30 pm on Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind/ File Pic

President Ram Nath Kovind to go on a two-day visit to Jaipur and Ajmer, an official said. He will arrive at Jaipur at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

The president will be staying at the Raj Bhawan and will attend a function at the Birla auditorium in the evening, the official of the General Administration Department said.

Kovind will be in Ajmer on May 14 to visit Pushkar and the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of the president.

Also Read: Ram Nath Kovind Visits Siachen Base Camp, Expresses Gratitude To Soldiers

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates