President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate science festival in Lucknow

President Ram Nath Kovind would inaugurate the fourth edition of the 'India International Science Festival-2018' (IISF) in the state capital on Friday, officials said on Thursday. The three-day festival will be dedicated to the memory of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan told media persons.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Union minister in the press conference, said it was the effort of the state government to present the festival as a unique event. "The event will provide a great platform to the youth, students and budding scientists to know what is happening around the world," the Chief Minister said.

At the meet, 600 students will work on DNA isolation while 3,000 school children will be trained in first-aid. The theme of the event this year is 'Science for Transformation'. Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari would be presiding over the closing ceremony on Monday.

