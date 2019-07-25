President Ram Nath Kovind to join Kargil victory celebrations in Drass

national

the President will come to Drass town on Friday to attend the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind will be present for the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Drass town of the Kargil district on Friday.

According to official sources, the supreme commander of the armed forces, the President will come to Drass town on Friday to attend the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory.

"State Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh will receive the President on his arrival", an official source said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lit a 'Victory Flame' on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi. It will be received by the Army chief in Drass on Friday. It will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War memorial.

