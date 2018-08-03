President Ram Nath Kovind to visit DMK President M Karunanidhi in Chennai

national

Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Saturday after a dip in his blood pressure and has since been under treatment

M Karunanidhi. File Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Sunday visit Chennai, where DMK chief M. Karunanidhi has been hospitalised to enquire about his health.

Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Saturday after a dip in his blood pressure and has since been under treatment. His condition is said to be stable now. The President will go to Chennai from Hyderabad where he will address the 7th Convocation of IIT-Hyderabad on Sunday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhawan release.

On August 6, Kovind will inaugurate the 'Festival of Democracy' in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the conclusion of the diamond jubilee celerbations of the Kerala Assembly. The next day, the President will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of St Thomas' College in Thrissur.

