President Ram Nath Kovind visits ailing Karunanidhi, wishes him speedy recovery!

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited DMK President M. Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital here and wished him a speedy recovery. "Visited Thiru Karunanidhi met Kalaignar's family members and doctors and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery," Kovind tweeted.

Kovind was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He met Karunanidhi's son M.K. Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi at the hospital and enquired about their father's health. A five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on July 28 after a dip in his blood pressure and has since been under treatment. His condition is said to be stable now.

Earlier, Kovind was received at the airport by Purohit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

