President Ramnath Kovind offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh): President Ramnath Kovind arrived at the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning to offer his prayers. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

The pandits of the temples presented a few feet long rectangular photo frame having the images of deities of Tirumala temple.

President Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Vekateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/N5xyfMhh8y — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 14, 2019

The President who is on a three days visit to the state yesterday visited temples of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur and Lord Kapileswara Swami at Tirupati.

After paying a visit to Tirumala temple, President Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to leave for the SHAR Centre at Sriharikota situated in SPSR Nellore district on Monday to witness the Chandrayaan-2 launch.

