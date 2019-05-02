President strongly condemns the Gadchiroli incident

national

Ram Nath Kovind has strongly condemned attack at Gadchiroli where in 16 people lost their life because of Naxals

President of India Ram Nath Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has strongly condemned the gruesome attack at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Wednesday in wwhich 15 police personnel and a driver were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites.

"Strongly condemn the terror attack in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Thoughts and prayers with the families of police personnel killed and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against such violence," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

