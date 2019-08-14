President of The Central Tibetan Administration Visits Parul University

national

Dr. Lobsang shared his concern for preserving the cultural heritage of a nation as a pathway to its progress and expressed his relief in learning that Universities like PU, were making such efforts to promote the Indian culture amongst students

Lobsang Sangay, President of Central Tibet Administration, addresses students at Parul University

"India is the guru and the Tibetans are its Chela (students)" said Dr. Lobsang Sangay, President of Central Tibet Administration, during his talk at the recently held PU Talks event which was organised by Parul University. During his official Gujarat tour, President Lobsang visited the University campus where he delivered an inspiring talk on the journey of Tibet, to over 600 staff and students. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the longstanding geographic, religious, political and economic ties the nation of Tibet has shared with India and the significance of maintaining and promoting these relations as a way of ensuring the overall growth and development of the people. The University hosted this renowned personality as a way of motivating and enlightening the students and staff to ensure that it's quality academics, will always remain in touch with the current world affairs.

Dr. Lobsang Sangay caught in a candid moment during an interactive session with the students of Parul University

Speaking to the gathering, Dr. Lobsang, expressed his appreciation for Gujarat, and the level of contribution it has made towards India’s progress. Appreciating the State for historical personalities who have made an effective mark on the nation’s history. "Mahatma Gandhi was the father of freedom, who advocated for non-violence "Ahimsa", it is the same principle that His Holiness The Dalai Lama greatly believes in, as well as all the people of Tibet on their quest for freedom." President Sangay also shared how education is a key element towards attaining true freedom, as he commended the efforts of Dr. Devanshu Patel and Parul University for establishing such a comprehensive education platform, with a diversified blend of students from across different nationalities.

As part of his welcoming party, a group of Parul University student dancers performed the Gujarat Garba in his honor, as he went on to appraise cultural performances and the students' commitment and dedication. Dr. Lobsang shared his concern for preserving the cultural heritage of a nation as a pathway to its progress and expressed his relief in learning that Universities like PU, were making such efforts to promote the Indian culture amongst students.

In an interactive session with the students and staff of the University, Wilfred Mukawu a Zimbabwean from Parul University’s Law Faculty, posed a question regarding "how the ever-growing influence of great powers like China can impact the world perspective of the youth, and how they can look beyond economic power and influence but rather learn to align their focus on humanitarian environmental issues, even from such young ages. To learn to priorities humanity over the economy. A question, to which the Tibetan President responded by narrating how the first encounters of Tibet with China were economic, but they turned social, religious, educational and eventually political. "A promise of building one road, led to the building of hundreds of roads which led to all the parts of the resources and minerals of the country," said Dr. Lobsang while shading clarity on the China-Tibet relations.

Dr. Lobsang Sangay gets a copy of a book on Mahatma Gandhi from Dr. Devanshu Patel

This edition of PU Talks is one among the many, talk sessions which Parul University has hosted. With talks from renowned personalities the likes of Mr. Anand Kumar, mathematician and founder of Super 30, Vivek Oberoi a renowned Bollywood, and now Dr. Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration. The University President Dr. Devanshu Patel while concluding the talks appreciated Dr. Sangay for his commitment and dedication towards serving his people and his Nation. He went on to encourage the students to also place National service in a place of great importance and emphasised how hosting such events is an essential part of every successful academic journey, as they expose the students to real-life issues and possible solutions.

