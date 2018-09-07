Presidents Ram Nath Kovind and Rumen Radev on sets Brahmastra

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his Bulgarian counter-part Rumen Radev as visitor on sets of their film Brahmastra

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria, visited the set of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is currently being shot in Sofia.

The Bulgarian President Rumen Radev accompanied him. The two leaders interacted with the cast and crew, including lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Kovind took to his official Instagram account to share photographs from the set.

"President Kovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries ???????? @aliaabhatt, [sic]" read the caption.

In one of the two pictures, the stars can be seen having a conversation with President Kovind and his Bulgarian counterpart Radev. Earlier on Wednesday, India and Bulgaria signed two agreements in an effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

On the other hand, Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Also starring Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna, the flick is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

