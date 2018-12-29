national

The Lok Sabha on Friday gave its approval to the President's Rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on December 20 at the end of six-month Governor's Rule.

The Lower House of Parliament approved by voice vote the Statutory Resolution on Imposition of President¿s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir which was moved by the government even as several Opposition parties expressed strong objection to it.

The state was placed under Governor¿s Rule and the Assembly was placed under suspended animation after the PDP-BJP coalition government collapsed on June 19.

At the end of the six-month Governor's Rule, the Assembly was dissolved and the President's Rule was imposed in the state on December 20, as mandated by the Constitution. This measure needed Parliamentary approval.

