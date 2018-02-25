Pressure mounting against NRA Companies cut ties with gun lobby after Florida shooting

Several corporate partners abandon National Rifle Association as #BoycottNRA campaign gains steam



Students and their families have organised near-daily protests in the wake of last week's mass shooting. Pic/AFP

Several US companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) amid calls for a boycott of businesses linked to the powerful gun lobby in the wake of the Florida school shooting. The firms include car rental giants Hertz and Enterprise, which had offered discounts for NRA members.

The decisions came as the names of companies with NRA associations began circulating widely on the Internet and social media under the #BoycottNRA hashtag after the deadly attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The mass killing focused renewed attention on the NRA, which is credited with blocking gun-control measures for years through millions of dollars in political campaign contributions and pressure from its large membership base. Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott has backed calls to raise the minimum age for buying a gun from 18 to 21.

17

No. of students killed in the shooting