Pressure mounting against NRA Companies cut ties with gun lobby after Florida shooting
Several US companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) amid calls for a boycott of businesses linked to the powerful gun lobby in the wake of the Florida school shooting. The firms include car rental giants Hertz and Enterprise, which had offered discounts for NRA members.
The decisions came as the names of companies with NRA associations began circulating widely on the Internet and social media under the #BoycottNRA hashtag after the deadly attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The mass killing focused renewed attention on the NRA, which is credited with blocking gun-control measures for years through millions of dollars in political campaign contributions and pressure from its large membership base. Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott has backed calls to raise the minimum age for buying a gun from 18 to 21.
'#ArmMeWith resources, not guns'
Teachers across US have come up with a campaign to reject Donald Trump's controversial proposal of arming teachers with guns. The hashtag #ArmMeWith has been trending for the last few days, in the wake of last week's shooting. “I AM A TEACHER. NOT A POLICE OFFICER, NOT A SOLIDER, NOT A BODY GUARD. I would risk my life to save my students, but I would never keep a concealed gun in my classroom, nor use it EVER. #ArmMeWith TISSUE & PAPER TOWELS. That's all, Please & Thank you,” a teacher tweeted.
