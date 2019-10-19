Pressure on Pakistan to deliver on FATF action plan: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday asserted that there is pressure on Pakistan to deliver on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) directions as to be on a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "Pressure is on them to deliver and they have to take action. It is up to them how much seriously they take it. We would only like them to follow its (FATF) directions and work towards restoring peace. To be on such a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation."

The reaction comes after the FATF yesterday expressed serious concerns over the lack of progress made by Pakistan to address its terror financing risks.

"Pakistan needs to do more and faster. If by February 2020, Pakistan doesn't make significant progress, it will be put in the 'Black List'," FATF President Xiangmin Liu said while addressing a press conference on the last day of its five-day plenary in Paris.

While Pakistan has escaped the terror blacklist, according to sources, there was a consensus among members in the global watchdog to retain Pakistan in 'grey list' based on its 27-point action plan.

A decision on the status of Pakistan will now be taken by FATF in February next year.

