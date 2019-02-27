Pre-summit, Kim Jong Un in, WH press corps out of Vietnam hotel

international

But on Tuesday, Vietnam's Foreign Minister said they were being relocated to an international media filing centre about a seven-minute walk away. The White House did not say why the move was made and it was unclear who booked first

Kim Jong Un waves after arriving by train in Dong Dang. Pic/AFP

Dong Dang: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the White House press corps booked the same hotel. Guess who won? The White House reporters, cameraman and photographers were set to be using a filing centre at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, for Kim's meeting with President Donald Trump.

But on Tuesday, Vietnam's Foreign Minister said they were being relocated to an international media filing centre about a seven-minute walk away. The White House did not say why the move was made and it was unclear who booked first.

A few hours after the move was announced, Kim's motorcade rolled up to the hotel. Kim arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday after an almost 70-hour train ride that cut through China.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever