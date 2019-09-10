Pretty as a picture

A multi-facedted artist from Andhra Pradesh, Manmohan Dutt, is exhibiting his paintings at a solo show in an art gallery in South Mumbai. He pursued art studies from the Madras School of Arts and later served as a professor in the same institution for three decades. Apart from being a painter, he is also a filmmaker, art critic and poet. Dutt explores mediums and styles from Impressionism, as well as surrealist portraits, graphic prints, batik on fabric and wall murals. His ongoing exhibition is titled The Woods.

Till September 16, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22843989

