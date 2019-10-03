Prices of Mahanagar gas and CNG slashed from tonight

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Prices of Mahanagar Gas used for cooking and CNG for vehicles have been slashed from tonight.

Officials said consequent to the reduction in the price of domestically produced natural gas by the Government of India, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has slashed its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs. 2.04/Kg and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs. 1.19/ Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) in and around Mumbai effective from midnight of October 03, 2019 / early morning of October 04, 2019.

Accordingly, revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG and Domestic PNG in and around Mumbai will be Rs. 49.95/Kg and Rs. 30.60/SCM (Slab 1) and Rs. 36.20/SCM (Slab 2) respectively.

After the above revision, MGL’s CNG offers attractive savings of about 55 per cent and 29 per cent as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai.

