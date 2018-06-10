Pride month special: 5 Instagram LGBTQ influencers you must follow!

In honour of Pride month, we list our favourite Instagram LGBTQ influencers. Follow them now for your daily dose of swag

Dan Clay @dan_clay

Dan is absolutely our favourite. The New Yorker, who is only a tad bigger fan of Sex and the City than us, recreates all of Carrie Bradshaw's outfits on the show with such charm that you can't help falling in love with him. He's also got legs to die for, and in some outfits could give Sarah Jessica Parker a run for her money. Follow him now for some fashion inspiration, and his sunshiney attitude.

Sushant Divgikr @sushantdivgikr



If you want swag, Sushant is the one. Be it as himself, or his alter ego Rani ko-HE-nur, his confidence is hard to beat. He also sings like a diva, and performs with such elan that you will surely get caught up with his enthusiasm.

Jeffree Star @jeffreestar



The cosmetics creator is a fashion icon and will inspire you to step up your make-up game. His life looks so colourful and fun, that you will be forgiven for wanting it for yourself. Also a great role model for all of you who want to start their own business. Being different could be the key!

Durga Gawde Studio @durgagawdestudio



The gender fluid sculptor has been championing the LGBTQ cause through their art and being. Follow her for inspiration to be exactly "who you are". As she says, "They do not conform to gender norms. They could be anyone. They could be you."

Elton J Fernandez @eltonjfernandez



The edgy hair and make-up artist is in-your-face and unabashed about it. His feed alternates between work and personal shoots, which are colourful and artistic. Fernandes is unapologetic about who he is and that's why we follow and delight in him. A few posts in, and you could come away inspired creatively as well.

