Pride, no prejudice

Kimchi, in her first tour to India, is performing in a suburban five star, whose founders have supported the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting events for and with them

Kimchi is a popular drag queen, who is known for breaking the “No fat No Fem, No Asian” body-image stereotypes perpetuated for men by performing to “Yes Fat, Yes Fem, Yes Asian” theme. In her first tour to India, she is performing at a suburban five-star, whose founders have supported the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting events for and with them. Keshav Suri, a torchbearer of LGBTQIA+ rights will also be present. Suri tells us, “Kim Chi is an embodiment of that philosophy. They were brave to come out of a conservative society and be the flag-bearer for the community in their country. Being the first Korean-American on TV takes guts.”

On August 30, 9.30 pm

At Kitty Su Mumbai, The Lalit Hotel, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East.

Call 9987603127

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs1000

