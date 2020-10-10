Rajasthan priest burned: Family refuses to cremate body as protests erupt

Thousands of people gathered in Rajasthan's Bukna village on Saturday to protest against the brutal murder of temple priest Babulal Vaishnav as the victim's family refused to perform the last rites, seeking action and financial assistance.

The priest was burnt alive by the land mafia while trying to stop them from encroaching upon the temple land.

The victim's family has demanded financial aid of Rs 50 lakh, a government job, security to them and the immediate arrest of the accused.

The villagers have threatened that the last rites of the priest will not be performed till the demands are met.

At the time of filing this report, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had reached Bukna village and staged a dharna in support of the villagers' demands, seeking justice for the victim's family.

Meena said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should come to Bukna and meet the victim's family.

The priest, Babulal Vaishnav of the Radha Gopal Ji temple in Bukna village in Karauli district, died in SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Thursday while being treated for burn injuries.

Around six people had allegedly poured petrol on the temple priest and set him on fire when he tried to stop them from encroaching on the temple land. The priest was rushed to the local hospital from where he was shifted to the Jaipur hospital. He breathed his last on Thursday evening.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever