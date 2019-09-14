Priest sexually assaults woman on pretext of special ritual

In a shocking incident, a woman alleged that a priest sexually assaulted her on the pretext of conducting a special ritual, informed the police. According to the police, a case has been filed against the priest, under Section 354 A and 354 B. "A lady filed a complaint in Banaswadi police station on September 10. She told us that she approached a priest for some personal reasons for which the priest advised her to perform two poojas.

He told her to perform one pooja here and another pooja at Kukke Subramanya temple," stated Rahul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). "She alleged that when the priest took her to Kukke Subramanya for performing pooja, he tried to assault her sexually," he added. Police are currently investigating the case to know the authenticity.

In another incident, a 50-year-old ward allegedly molested a woman patient while she was on a ventilator at a private hospital. The incident came to light when the victim recovered and informed her parents about the incident and a complaint was registered with the Banjara police. According to the news agency, the woman was put on ventilator after her condition became critical during the delivery.

"We have received a complaint from the parents of a victim stating that their 30-year-old daughter was admitted to Century Hospital for delivery. After some complications arise, her condition became critical and the doctors kept the victim on a ventilator. And on August 26, Achuth Rao molested her while she was on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," said Circle Inspector, Banjara Hills police station, Kalinga Rao.

A case has been filed against the accused under 354 section of the Indian Penal Code. "We have registered a case under section 354 IPC (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and taken the accused ward boy Achuth Rao into custody, he will be remanded to judicial custody," Kalinga Rao added.

