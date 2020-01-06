Priest who 'united people through music' passes away

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Dadar community and parishioners beyond are mourning the sudden passing away of Fr Alban D'Souza. Fr Alban, 54, died of cardiac arrest at his parish in Borivli on Sunday morning.

The Amboli (Andheri) resident was originally a Dadar boy, appointed acting parish priest at IC Colony Church, Borivli. The arc of his influence though spread beyond the geographical areas of his residence and work, "he brought everyone together through music. He was the founder of the Band of Priests, which played at different churches in the city," said Alfred Nogueira. He was Nogueira's schoolmate at Our Lady of Salvation High School in Dadar. "I remember him as a smiling, effervescent boy. He carried that sunshine personality into adulthood," said Nogueira who also recalled that Fr Alban, "endeared himself to youth, encouraging them to find themselves through music. He played the guitar himself."

Social media posts paint a picture of a peppy priest with music as the central motif of his 50 plus years. Excerpts from a widely shared post by Fr. Rueben Tellis reads: 'The Band of Priests -- Ambassadors of Christ has lost a pivotal member. Alban took his band across the Archdiocese... entertaining parishes at feast celebrations. The heavenly orchestra now has a new member..."

Synera Rodricks, general secretary IC Colony Parish Youth Forum, said he had been a "father figure and confidant. He told me to believe in myself while I was entrusted with the 'Winter Wonderland' project, a winter camp for kids." For Dadar's Suresh Mendoza who was part of a band with Fr Alban when they were just out of school, "He was not a priest then, but always a conservative, calming influence..." said Mendoza giving one more dimension to the priest, whose 'for he's a jolly good fellow' vibe elicited farewell sentiments in rhyme like: 'your light-hearted banter, fills with fun our life's decanter' from friends and parishioners at the St John, the Evangelist Church in Marol.

Funeral details

Monday, January 6, 2020

9:30 am: Requiem Mass at I.C. Church, Borivli

4 pm: Funeral Mass at St. Blaise Church, Amboli followed by burial at St. Blaise Cemetery.

