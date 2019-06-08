Priests sit in vessels filled with water for better monsoon, twitterati goes crazy
The internet finds it extremely funny as the two priests were also seen surfing their phones at some point
The summer heat is killing everybody so much so that two priests in Bengaluru performed a puja at Someshwara temple on June 7. The picture shows the two priests performing the puja while sitting in two large vessels which are filled with water.
Bengaluru: Pooja performed at Someshwara temple in Halasuru yesterday for better monsoon. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Pe8Fo91MMU— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019
The internet finds it extremely funny as the two priests were also seen surfing their phones at some point. Twitterati guessed that the priests may be reading the mantras from their phones while others had some other responses which were hilarious.
Are those two pandit checking weather app already?!!ð¤£— Axit Darji (@IMaxit97) June 7, 2019
New way of using phone in hot days.ðð— Ranjana (@AmuseArt07) June 7, 2019
And they wasted two drums of water. Irony just died— Anant Iyer (@AnantIyer3) June 7, 2019
Paani me baithke Pubg khelne se monsson acha nhi hoga.— Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) June 7, 2019
But why are they sitting in tub ð?? ð¤— Vikramaaaaaa | à²µà²¿à²à³à²°à²® (@Vikramaaaaaa) June 7, 2019
Put some wood under those utensils.— Yeti Ji (@DefeatNazis) June 7, 2019
They should have a book to read mantras. This is not the way.— Prince Pandey ð®ð³ (@princepandey_) June 7, 2019
A Havan was also performed by another priest.
