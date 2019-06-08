Priests sit in vessels filled with water for better monsoon, twitterati goes crazy

Published: Jun 08, 2019, 11:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The internet finds it extremely funny as the two priests were also seen surfing their phones at some point

Pic/ANI

The summer heat is killing everybody so much so that two priests in Bengaluru performed a puja at Someshwara temple on June 7. The picture shows the two priests performing the puja while sitting in two large vessels which are filled with water.

The internet finds it extremely funny as the two priests were also seen surfing their phones at some point. Twitterati guessed that the priests may be reading the mantras from their phones while others had some other responses which were hilarious.

A Havan was also performed by another priest. 

