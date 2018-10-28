Search

Prime accused in forest guard's murder case arrested

Oct 28, 2018, 11:05 IST | PTI

The SP said during investigation, it came to light that the scene of the crime was close to Pasiyanpurwa and a village boy had seen the accused involved in an altercation with the forest guard

Representational Picture

With the arrest of a man, the police Sunday claimed to have solved the sensational murder case of forest guard Sukhpal Singh here. Jaswant Singh of Pasiyanpurwa village, the prime accused in the case, was nabbed by the police Saturday, while his father Ramesh was reported to be absconding.
Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramlal said "the weapon used in the crime -- a long-handled axe -- was also recovered from the accused".

A police team, led by Mailani station in-charge Brijesh Tripathi, arrested the accused from a spot near Jokhepurwa village when he was attempting to flee, the SP said. The body of Sukhpal Singh (50), a forest guard posted in the Mailani range, was found on the night of October 19 from a spot near Pasiyanpurwa village.

There were sharp injury marks on the forest guard's head and his two mobile handsets were missing.
The SP said during investigation, it came to light that the scene of the crime was close to Pasiyanpurwa and a village boy had seen the accused involved in an altercation with the forest guard on the night of October 19.

Acting on this clue, the Mailani police zeroed in on Jaswant and Ramesh, he added.

