Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 6pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing a message with the citizens at 6 pm on Tuesday.

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," PM Modi tweeted, appealing everyone to join him.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27.

