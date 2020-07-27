Prime Minister Narendra has a word of caution for forthcoming festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a word of caution for his fellow Indians, given that the festival season is just around the corner. While unveiling three Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via a video conference, the Prime Minister said, "Festivals are around the corner. We should be careful that the festivals remain a cause for happiness, and not become the reason for the spread of the virus."

He added that the "only solution" till a vaccine comes is basic health hygiene like "2 gaaj ke doori", wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, among others The Prime Minister also assured that India's talented scientists are working continuously to develop a vaccine that can kill the dreaded virus.

The Prime Minister said that India has taken the uphill challenge to create a mammoth health infrastructure to fight the Covid-19 pandemic head-on. Meanwhile, he also heaped praise on the "foot soldiers" while adding that Indians by now are fully aware of the pandemic.

Modi on Monday launched three high throughput Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, and Kolkata via video conferencing in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the three concerned Chief Ministers -- Yogi Adityanath, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee. The three centres will be able to test over 10,000 samples a day.

PM Narendra Modi also said that India has become the second-largest personal protective equipment (PPE) kits manufacturer in the last four months. His comments came while inaugurating the three more high tech state of the art testing labs for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

Modi said that the right decisions taken at the right time led India to be in a better position as compared to other countries to fight coronavirus. Modi inaugurated Covid-19 testing labs in Noida, Mumbai, and Kolkata on Monday through video conferencing.

He said that Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Mumbai are big economic centres and here youths come to make their careers and fulfill their dreams. Modi said that with the launch of three more throughput testing labs, India will test 10,000 more samples every day.

As on Monday, India's Covid-19 tally stood at 14,35,453, as per the Health Ministry data.

