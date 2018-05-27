Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to rate his government

"It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the central government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency



Congress workers burn an effigy of PM Modi in Patna. Pics/PTI

On the occasion of his government's fourth anniversary yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a survey on his app, asking people to rate the performance of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre and MPs and MLAs in their constituencies.

"It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the central government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo app," Modi tweeted.



Narendra Modi

Official sources said the survey has also asked the people to list three most-popular BJP leaders in their states and constituencies, and rate them on the basis of availability, honesty, humility and popularity. The survey on the app enables the people to rate the performance of the central government and its flagship schemes.

