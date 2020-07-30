Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles Sonam Tshering Lepcha's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Padma Shri awardee Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha, saying "his works are respected across generations".

Lepcha, an Indian folk musician, composer and lyricist, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Modi took to Twitter to express condolences, saying: "Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha Ji was a multi-faceted personality. He made outstanding efforts to popularise the great Lepcha culture. His works are respected across generations. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

In 2007, Lepcha was conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his exemplary work in the field of folk music.

