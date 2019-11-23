MENU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Updated: Nov 23, 2019, 09:33 IST | PTI | New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is confident that Fadnavis and Pawar will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.

In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the two will work for Maharashtra's development.

The surprise swearing-in is being described as a political masterstroke of Sharad Pawar, who on Thursday night had said there was a consensus among the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government.

