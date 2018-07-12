Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Empower women to fight social evils

Women leave behind all obstacles if and when they are given opportunities to progress. They are enterprising; they do not need to be taught; they only need to be given opportunities to perform, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on empowering women to make them "bulwarks" against social evils.

Modi said financial independence makes a woman assertive and empowered. "Financially empowered women are a bulwark against social evils," he said.

"The most important thing is to let women know their potential and talent, and letting them avail opportunities," the Prime Minister said here while interacting with over one crore women associated with self-help groups through video conferencing.

"Women leave behind all obstacles if and when they are given opportunities to progress," he said. "They are enterprising; they do not need to be taught; they only need to be given opportunities to perform," he said.

Modi said, "whichever sector you look at today, you will find women working in huge numbers there". "Agriculture and dairy sectors in the country are unimaginable without the contribution of women."

He also said that about five crore women are reaping the benefits of 45 lakh self-help groups which have been made for them.

"Since 2014 the government has created 20 lakh self-help groups on priority, and over 2.25 crore families have been brought into their fold," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the network of the self-help groups has been spread across the country and is associated with different kinds of businesses. The government is providing them with training, financial help, and opportunity.

After interacting with Amrita Devi from Patna, Modi said: "We heard how her life changed after she got associated with the self-help groups. I am sharing few more examples from Bihar.

"In Bihar over 2.5 lakh, people are associated with self-help groups and are doing better paddy farming after getting proper training. In the same way, over two lakh people are using the new technique in vegetable farming."

The Prime Minister also said that in 22 districts of Chhattisgarh, 122 Bihan Bazaar outlets have been made where over 200 varieties of products made by self-help groups were being sold.

