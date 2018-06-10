Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China to strengthen ties
PM Narendra Modi says his meeting with Xi Jinping will add further vigour to India-China ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said he had detailed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral and global issues which will add further vigour to the India-China friendship after their informal summit in Wuhan.
During their meeting, which came nearly six weeks since the Wuhan summit, the two leaders discussed a blueprint for deepening bilateral relationship and reviewed the implementation of decisions they had taken in the central Chinese city.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will explore concrete ways to bolster cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, besides deliberating on pressing global issues.
India and China signed two bilateral agreements on continuing the sharing of hydrological data on the Brahmaputra river and on expanding rice exports to China. An MoU on provision of hydrological data enables China to share flood season data to India from May 15 to October 15 every year. Xi also accepted PM Modi's invitation to attend an informal summit in India on 2019.
'PM should apologise'
New Delhi: The Congress yesterday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the country for his remarks during the Gujarat election last year that his predecessor Manmohan Singh and other party members had colluded with Pakistan to influence the poll results. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera cited an RTI reply from the Prime Minister's Office suggesting that the PM made the remarks based on informal and formal information received from multiple sources.
'India contributing greatly to SCO'
Qingdao: Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Rashid Alimov called on PM Narendra Modi and discussed various issues relating to the bloc's activities and India's contributions to it. "On the eve of #SCOSummit, Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Rashid Alimov calls on the PM @narendramodi. SCO Secretary General said that India is contributing greatly to the organisation since it became a full member of SCO in 2017. #IndiainSCO," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
