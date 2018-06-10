Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China to strengthen ties

PM Narendra Modi says his meeting with Xi Jinping will add further vigour to India-China ties

Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the two-day SCO summit being held in in Qingdao. Pic/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said he had detailed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral and global issues which will add further vigour to the India-China friendship after their informal summit in Wuhan.

During their meeting, which came nearly six weeks since the Wuhan summit, the two leaders discussed a blueprint for deepening bilateral relationship and reviewed the implementation of decisions they had taken in the central Chinese city.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will explore concrete ways to bolster cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, besides deliberating on pressing global issues.

India and China signed two bilateral agreements on continuing the sharing of hydrological data on the Brahmaputra river and on expanding rice exports to China. An MoU on provision of hydrological data enables China to share flood season data to India from May 15 to October 15 every year. Xi also accepted PM Modi's invitation to attend an informal summit in India on 2019.