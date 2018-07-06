Prime Minister Narendra Modi: India now seen as a shining star

Modi lauded the efforts of NRIs, particularly the Saurashtra Patel community, saying that Indians living abroad had made the country proud and their efforts have ensured that Indian passport is respected everywhere

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is now seen as a shining star in the world and is associated with fast economic growth and honest, transparent governance.

Addressing the 8th International Convention of Saurashtra Patel Cultural Samaj, being held in California this year, through video conference, he appealed to the NRI community to motivate at least five foreign families to visit India every year for Bharat Darshan.

Modi lauded the efforts of NRIs, particularly the Saurashtra Patel community, saying that Indians living abroad had made the country proud and their efforts have ensured that Indian passport is respected everywhere.

He also said "India is now seen as a shining star in the world" and "is associated with fast economic growth and honest, transparent governance."

"Initiatives like GST and strict action against corruption has helped people doing honest business. These initiatives have resulted in 42-place jump in the Ease of Doing Business rankings in the last four years," he said.

Modi also appealed to the NRI community to work towards the dream of creating a New India. He said various schemes of government, like Swachh Bharat have boosted tourism in the country.

Appealing to NRI community to motivate at least five foreign families to visit India every year, he said it can pave a new way to serve the purpose of "Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat Abhiyan" and will boost India's tourism development.

Modi also dwelled on how NRIs can contribute to the success of Mahatma Gandhi's dream of "Swachh Bharat" and how India would celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, beginning from October 2.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates