Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our daddy, says AIADMK minister

Tamil Nadu minister KT Rajendra Bhalaji on Saturday said none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "daddy" of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Tamil Nadu minister for Milk and Dairy Development Bhalaji added that since the death of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, it was Modi who had been guiding the party. "Modi is our daddy now. Since we have lost our Amma, PM Modi has come as a daddy to guide and support us," he told reporters after addressing a party meeting in Viruthunagar district.

The AIADMK and the BJP have reached an agreement for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The minister made the remark when he was asked why the AIADMK forged an alliance with the BJP when Jayalalithaa was not in favour of the same. "Modi is not only the daddy for the AIADMK, also India's daddy. Hence, we have forged an alliance with the BJP," he said.

