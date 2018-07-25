Prime Minister Narendra Modi pets a cow, as Rwandan President Paul Kagame looks on, after the former donated as many as 200 cows under 'Girinka' (one cow per poor family programme), at Model village, in Rwanda on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pets a cow, as Rwandan President Paul Kagame looks on, after the former donated as many as 200 cows under 'Girinka' (one cow per poor family programme), at Model village, in Rwanda on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

In his maiden visit to Rwanda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gifted 200 cows to villagers as a part of Rwandan Government's Girinka Programme. The function, to mark the handing over of cows was held at Rweru Model village, in the presence of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Under this programme, the poorest residing in the region get cows from the government and gift the first female calf to a neighbor to promote brotherhood.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister appreciated the Girinka programme and President Paul Kagame's initiative in this regard.Prime Minister Modi also added that the Girinka programme will help transform villages in Rwanda.

The Girinka programme was initiated by President Paul Kagame in response to the alarmingly high rate of childhood malnutrition and as a way to accelerate poverty reduction and integrate livestock and crop farming.

The programme is based on the premise that providing a dairy cow to poor Girinka programme transforms livelihoods, reconciles communities improving agricultural productivity through the use of manure as fertilizers.

Since its introduction in 2006, hundreds of thousands have received cows through the Girinka program. By June 2016, a total of 248,566 cows had been distributed to poor households.

The program has contributed to an increase in agricultural production in Rwanda - especially milk production and products, reduced malnutrition and increased incomes.

After concluding his visit to Rwanda today, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Uganda on a two-day visit. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over two decades.

In the last leg of his three-nation Africa tour, the Prime Minister will visit South Africa to attend the 10th edition of the BRICS Summit which is scheduled to take place Johannesburg.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever