OLX ad shows Narendra Modi's Varanasi office on sale for Rs 7.5 crore

An advertisement on classifieds website OLX has put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi office on sale for a price of Rs 7.5 crore. Four persons have been arrested in this connection.

The advertisement had details and photos of the establishment. The police have brought down the ad and lodged a FIR in the matter.

According to senior police officials, the OLX ad has listed Prime Minister Modi's Parliamentary office in Varanasi's Ravindrapuri area -- as a villa with 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 square feet. It is the 77 parliamentary constituency.

Police have now removed the ad and also nabbed four people involved in putting up the post on OLX. The seller has been listed as one Lakshmikant Ojha. Further investigations in the case were underway.

