Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce the news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of the commencement of polling in the country.

"I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media" he tweeted on Wednesday. mere pyaare deshvaasiyoN, aaj svere lgbhg 11.45 - 12.00 bje maiN ek mehatvpurn sandesh lekar aap ke biic aauuNgaa / I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."

Seven-phased elections in the country will begin on April 11 and end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. The tenure of the current government will end on May 22.

