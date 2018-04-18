Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do 'Bharat ki Baat' from London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in a unique programme 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here on Wednesday



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in a unique programme 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here on Wednesday. The venue of Prime Minister Modi's one of its kind event has a unique history. It was where the first-ever meeting of the United Nations took place in 1946 and has hosted historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

Prime Minister Modi will answer questions of people on hopes, aspirations and all issues relating to India. In a way, this will show India's rising influence and successes on the world stage. The event will be held at 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

People from across the world will get the opportunity to ask questions. Questions will be sourced from Facebook, Twitter, NaMo App. People present at the venue will also get a chance to ask questions. The moderator for the event will be Prasoon Joshi who will also ask and facilitate questions from around the world.

