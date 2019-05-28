Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take oath for second time on May 30
All newly-elected NDA MPs met on Saturday and unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader thereby allowing him to stake claim to form the new government for the second time
Following the thumping mandate in Lok Sabha election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to form a new government along with members of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Reportedly, PM Modi will be taking oath on May 30.
Prime Minister on Friday last week met his cabinet ministers and passed the resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha. All newly-elected NDA MPs met on Saturday and unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader thereby allowing him to stake claim to form the new government for the second time.
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, India has invited leaders of Bimstec member states for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is slated to take place on May 30.
#India has invited leaders of #Bimstec member states for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister #NarendraModi on May 30.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 27, 2019
Photo: Narendra Modi / Instagram pic.twitter.com/o6WguEfdrp
The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius - the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas had also been invited, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said here on Monday.
The members of Bimstec (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan, which are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.
Gonda: Family names their newborn son 'Narendra Modi'. Menaj Begum, mother says, "My son was born on 23 May, I called my husband who is in Dubai&he asked 'Has Narendra Modi won?' so I named my son Narendra Modi. I want my son to do good work like Modi ji&be as successful as him." pic.twitter.com/ywadXyiBLc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2019
On the other hand, PM Modi and is humongous victory is making waves not only in India but all across the globe. Such is his popularity that a Dubai-based Indian expat has named his newborn son Narendra Damodardas Modi, as an honour to the Indian Prime Minister's resounding victory in the recently concluded general elections.
Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mustaq Ahmed, who works as a maintenance staff in an interior decor company in Hatta, about 130 km from Dubai, decided to name his son after Modi because he was born on May 23, the same day the Prime Minister won the Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority for a second term.
The baby was born on May 23, 2019, in Ahmed's village in Uttar Pradesh and Ahmed is yet to meet his child. Ahmed said his newborn was already winning hearts as people in the neighborhood were all coming to see him.
