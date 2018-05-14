Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia on May 21

As per a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on May 21 for an informal Summit with President Putin in the city of Sochi



Narendra Modi/ File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a trip to Russia next Monday, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend an informal summit.

"This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our special and privileged strategic partnership. Both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters," the MEA statement read.

The informal summit in Sochi between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia at the highest levels.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi attended a two-day informal summit along with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan city.

