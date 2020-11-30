Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi for 'Dev Deepawali'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Monday, to light the first 'diya' for the 'Dev Deepawali' celebrations.

Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated on every ‘Purnima' (full moon night) of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated by lighting 11 lakh diyas on both sides of Ganga River.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries, will be taken on a cruise which will halt at the Chetram Ghat from where the guests will witness a scintillating laser show.

"The Dev Deepawali celebrations will be telecast live and is expected to revive tourism in the Covid situation," said joint director (tourism) Avinash Mishra.

