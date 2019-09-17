Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 today, top leaders extend wishes

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 and was greeted by several leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. In his message, M Venkaiah Naidu stated the nation is making steady progress under Modi's able leadership. Amit Shah described Modi as a leader with strong willpower and a symbol of decisive leadership and hard work.

"Under your leadership, an emerging India has made a mark in the world as a strong, safe and reliable nation," Amit Shah said on Twitter. Rajnath Singh said the prime minister has been instrumental in building and strengthening India's position in the comity of nations."His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health and long life," the defence ministry tweeted. Narendra Modi has a packed schedule and will spend most part of the day in Gujarat.

His schedule includes a visit to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time, to kickoff the "Namami Narmade" festival. For the first time since the height of the Sarovar dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening. The dam was inaugurated by PM Modi on this day in 2017. After visiting the dam site at Kevadiya, the prime minister would address a gathering. After his address, the PM would inspect some ongoing developmental projects near the dam and the Statue of Unity.

Other leaders also took to social media platform, Twitter to extend wishes on Narendra Modi's 69th Birthday:

Warm birthday greetings to our PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Your hardwork and dedication has inspired crores of Indians! I join them in wishing you a long and healthy life.#HappyBdayPMModi — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) September 17, 2019

Warm birthday greetings to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji. A statesman,a visionary and a dynamic leader his commitment for Maa Bharti & dedication for the service of poor is an inspiration for all of us. May Lord Jagannath bless him with vitality & longevity. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 17, 2019

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2019

On your birthday @PMOIndia @narendramodi my prayers for your long & healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation.Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2019

The prime minister is also expected to visit the temple of Lord Dattatreya at Garudeshwar village near Kevadiya. On his 68th birthday last year, Modi was in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi with school children. He visited a primary school and celebrated his birthday with students. He later offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple there.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates