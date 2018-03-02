Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes nation on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Holi greetings to the nation. The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to wish the countrymen on the auspicious occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended Holi greetings to the nation. The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to wish the countrymen on the auspicious occasion. "Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!" tweeted the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also shared a video message on his Twitter handle conveying his Holi greetings.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal too wished the country on the occasion of Holi via his Twitter handle. People across the country are celebrating the festival of colour with zeal and enthusiasm. Holi also marks the culmination of a 10-day-long annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. Devotees cook the offering to the deity on makeshift brick stoves that are arranged around a huge circumference of the shrine.

