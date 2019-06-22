Prince Charles visits the set of Bond 25

hollywood

The sets of 'Bond 25' on Thursday had a special visitor- United Kingdom's Prince of Wales, Prince Charles. The 70-year-old heir to the British throne Prince Charles was introduced to the cast of the film by 007 himself- actor Daniel Craig.

Craig introduced Prince Charles to the cast members including Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Ralph Fiennes, who plays 'M' in the films and gave him a peek inside his character's office.

A fan of Aston Martin cars, Prince Charles, arrived on the sets at Pinewood Studios in a Bentley and had a close look at the classic Bond vehicle used in the filming of 'Bond 25', reported People.

Craig explained to the Prince how 'pod cars' enables an actor to sit in the driver's seat while stunt driver actually does the stunt while sitting in a 'pod' above the car. "It's quite cool but quite scary," said Ben Strong, a senior project manager with Aston Martin.

"The cars are the interesting thing here, much more interesting," said the Prince while he posed with Craig in front of the DB5 and a real Aston Martin.

"He had a lot to talk about with Daniel. They both have a love for Aston Martin. Boys with toys," added producer Barbara Broccoli.

The Prince also talked about Fiennes' appearances in the 'Harry Potter' films as Voldemort, that made Craig joked, "That's the real Ralph Fiennes!"

The Prince recalled visiting the sets of one of the 'Pink Panther' movies. Filming was often interrupted, he said, because "They all collapsed in hysterics."

"We get hysterical sometimes," Craig said. "Toward the end of the day, normally."The Prince appeared in a cameo in a mini-movie alongside Craig in a parody of the famous British spy films.

'Bond 25' revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8, 2020.

