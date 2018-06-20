Prince Harry and Megan Markle to visit Ireland in July

The royals would travel to Ireland between July 11-12 at the request of the UK government, according to the palace

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after presenting the trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes race on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 19, 2018. The five-day meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar. Horse racing has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course while a daily procession of horse-drawn carriages brings the Queen to the course. Pic/AFP

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will visit Dublin in July, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday. The royals would travel to Ireland between July 11-12 at the request of the UK government, according to the palace.

"They are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future," Kensington Palace tweeted.

Prince Harry and Markle's trip to the Emerald Isle would become their first official visit following their wedding on May 19 at Windsor Castle, Efe news reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since attended various engagements, such as the annual military parade "Trooping the Colour" in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

British monarchs traditionally celebrate two birthdays each year: their actual birthday and an official one that is usually held on the second Saturday of June, depending on the weather. Last week, Markle accompanied the queen on an official visit to the northwestern city of Chester.

