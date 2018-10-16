Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their first baby next year

international

The new baby will be seventh in line to the throne. Bookmakers in the UK have already begun taking odds on the possible names

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at an airport in Sydney. Pic/AP

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby in the first half of next year, Kensington Palace announced on Monday as the royal couple embarked on a four-nation tour.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said in a statement, as the royal couple arrived in Sydney on their first overseas tour as a royal couple.

The new baby will be seventh in line to the throne. Bookmakers in the UK have already begun taking odds on the possible names, with Fitzdares quoting odds of 2/1 on Alexander, 3/1 on Arthur and 6/1 on Philip for a boy, and 5/2 for Alice, 4/1 Victoria and Mary if the baby is a girl.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever